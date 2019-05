Piltuudis: Arida Muru pälvis EMil pronksmedali

✨European championship 🥉🏆Junior category -160cm #imsohappy❤️ but its not about a trophy or a placing. Its about setting goals and surpassing them. Its about discipline, dedication, willpower, reaching deep down and finding inner strength that you didn't even know you had. Its about being better than my former "best" and proving to myself that I can achieve this. Thats why I do it and thats what its all about🙏🏼 #achieveyourgoals #makeyourselfhappy and #proud

A post shared by Arida Muru👑 (@aridamuru) on May 5, 2019 at 4:44am PDT