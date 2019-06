19-aastane tšehhitar lõpetas Kanepi kukutaja vastu ühesuunalise seeria ja pääses esimest korda poolfinaali

19yo Czech Marketa Vondrousova earns her 1st win in 5 tries over No.31 Petra Martic, saves set points in the 1st to win 76 75 to advance to her 1st Slam semifinal @rolandgarros.



What a performance. From the gritty to the sublime.



Plays Konta for a spot in the final. #RG19 pic.twitter.com/9vDxNsqmPd