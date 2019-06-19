K, 19.06.2019
Piltuudis: endine Inglismaa väravavaht lasi enda käe süsimustaks tätoveerida

FOTO: Instagram

Endine Inglismaa koondise väravavaht Joe Hart avaldas sotsiaalmeedias pildi oma värskest tätoveeringust.

Klubijalgpalli Burnley mängiv 32-aastane väravavaht tõdes, et tõenäoliselt ei meeldi tema kehakaunistus kõigile. «Mul on nüüd soomusrüü.. vaatame, mille ma järgmiseks teen. Kõigile see ei meeldi, kuid kindlasti on see tätoveering minulik.»

