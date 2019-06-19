Piltuudis: endine Inglismaa väravavaht lasi enda käe süsimustaks tätoveerida

Endine Inglismaa koondise väravavaht Joe Hart avaldas sotsiaalmeedias pildi oma värskest tätoveeringust.
Klubijalgpalli Burnley mängiv 32-aastane väravavaht tõdes, et tõenäoliselt ei meeldi tema kehakaunistus kõigile. «Mul on nüüd soomusrüü.. vaatame, mille ma järgmiseks teen. Kõigile see ei meeldi, kuid kindlasti on see tätoveering minulik.»
You are the man @hanumantra thank you , this is the only time of year I could take this on so I appreciate you fitting me in and smashing it!! I got my armour on now... let’s see what’s next. Not everyone’s taste I understand that but this definitely represents me and thank you for making it happen. I will put on my story the process👊