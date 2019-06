Hispaania 39-aastane tipprattur sõlmis tiimiga uue kaheaastase lepingu

2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣1️⃣🚀 (and beyond) ‼️@alejanvalverde has signed an additional two-year contract with the Movistar Team as a rider. After that, he will remain a member of the Abarca Sports organisation at least through the end of 2024.



🔗 https://t.co/R5yarNgBcG



📸 @PhotoGomezSport pic.twitter.com/fqi6Kk5SHY