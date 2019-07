Kangert stardib laupäeval algaval Tour de France’il

Estonia's Tanel Kangert rides in the ascent of San Luca during the first stage of the 2019 Giro d'Italia, the cycling Tour of Italy, an 8-kilometer individual time trial on May 11, 2019 in Bologna. - The 2019 Giro d’Italia will starts on May 11 in Bologna and finishes on June 2 in Verona. (Photo by Luk BENIES / AFP)

FOTO: LUK BENIES / AFP