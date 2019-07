EM küsimärgi all: Robert Täht vigastas jõusaalis raskelt põlve!

What can I say.. Life is full of surprises. Important is how do you accept it and adapt. Couple of days ago I had a little accident in the gym which required an operation. Now few weeks recovery and see you soon on the court 🤜🤛 PEACE ✌️ #timeout

A post shared by Robert Täht (@robertt9ht) on Jul 11, 2019 at 7:24am PDT