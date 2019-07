Aafrika meistrivõistluste finaalis kohtuvad Senegal ja Alžeeria

July 14, 2019 - Cairo, Algeria, Egypt - FRANCE OUT July 14, 2019: Riyad Karim Mahrez of Algeria celebrating his goal to 2-1 during the 2019 African Cup of Nations match between Algeria and Nigeria at the Cairo International Stadium in Cairo, Egypt. Ulrik Pedersen/CSM. (Credit Image: © Ulrik Pedersen/Cal Sport Media)

FOTO: Ulrik Pedersen / ZUMAPRESS.com