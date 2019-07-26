Ferrarid võtsid Saksamaa GP esimesel vabatreeningul kaksikvõidu

Vormel 1 Saksamaa GP esimesel vabatreeningul näitasid kõige kiiremat aega Ferrari piloodid.
Parima aja sõitis Sebastian Vettel, milleks oli 1.14,013. Teisele kohale platseerus Vetteli tiimikaaslane Charles Leclerc(+0,255). Kolmandaks tuli MM-sarja üldliider ja Mercedese piloot Lewis Hamilton (+0,302).
Vabatreening ei möödunud probleemideta, sest Kevin Magnusseni (Haas) vormel jäi raja peale seisma ning selle tõttu tehti paus, kuni see oli turvaliselt eemaldatud.
K-Mag stays in for the ride back to the garage 👀#F1 #GermanGP 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/JmjXxepbOP— Formula 1 (@F1) July 26, 2019
Lõpptulemused:
CLASSIFICATION: END OF FP1— Formula 1 (@F1) July 26, 2019
A @ScuderiaFerrari 1-2, with Sebastian Vettel setting the early pace on his home race weekend#F1 #GermanGP 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/eYXxwl7idt