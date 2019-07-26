Ferrarid võtsid Saksamaa GP esimesel vabatreeningul kaksikvõidu

R, 26.07.2019
Esimese vabatreeningu võitja Sebastian Vettel.

FOTO: James Moy / James Moy Photography/PA Images

Vormel 1 Saksamaa GP esimesel vabatreeningul näitasid kõige kiiremat aega Ferrari piloodid.

Parima aja sõitis Sebastian Vettel, milleks oli 1.14,013. Teisele kohale platseerus Vetteli tiimikaaslane Charles Leclerc(+0,255). Kolmandaks tuli MM-sarja üldliider ja Mercedese piloot Lewis Hamilton (+0,302).

Vabatreening ei möödunud probleemideta, sest Kevin Magnusseni (Haas) vormel jäi raja peale seisma ning selle tõttu tehti paus, kuni see oli turvaliselt eemaldatud.

Lõpptulemused:

