VIDEO: 14-kordne maailmameister Biles kirjutas end ohtliku saltoga võimlemise ajalukku

🏆 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 Simone Biles made history twice in one evening by winning a record-equaling US Gymnastics Championships title and also becoming the first woman ever to land a triple-double in competition. . . . #simonebiles #biles #gymnastics #gymnast #usagymnastics (📷 Getty Images/Jamie Squire)

