Super Bowli võitjast saab USA jalgpalliklubi omanik

Football. Fútbol. We Love them both! @Ciara and I are fired up to announce we are Team Owners of the @Soundersfc one of the best franchises in the world! We can't wait for our kids to grow up loving Soccer! Family is everything! We Love You Seattle! #SoundersIsFamily ⚽💚💙

A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on Aug 13, 2019 at 10:05am PDT