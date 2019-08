Jaanuaris traagilises lennuõnnetuses hukkunud jalgpalluri organismist leiti surmavas koguses vingugaasi

(FILES) File photo released by Cardiff City FC via Noticias Argentinas taken on January 20, 2019 showing Argentine footballer Emiliano Sala posing with Cardiff's jersey after signing for the club, in Cardiff, UK. - Argentine footballer Emiliano Sala's body is to be returned to Argentina on Friday for his wake at the Club Atletico y Social San Martin in his hometown Progreso, Santa Fe province. Sala's body was recovered from plane wreckage in the English Channel last week. He was flying to his new team, English Premier League side Cardiff City, from his old French club Nantes when his plane went missing over the Channel on January 21. (Photo by HO / NOTICIAS ARGENTINAS / AFP) / - Argentina OUT / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / CCFC / NA" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

FOTO: HO / AFP