Järjekordne Eesti ründetalent sõlmis lepingu tippliiga klubiga

@hellasveronafc ✍🏻✅ so happy to join😍 happy to score 6 goals in my first three matches💪💪💪2 goals+assist on my debut, and 2 goals in the game vs @sassuolocalcio 😁😁😁 #SerieA #forzaverona 💛💙

A post shared by Oliver Yurgens (@oliverjurgensofficial) on Aug 21, 2019 at 5:59am PDT