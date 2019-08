Liverpooli talent pikendas klubiga lepingut

Delighted and grateful to extend my contract and have the opportunity to give back for time lost last season. It means a lot to be apart of this special club and this team and I look forward to progressing on now with the boys this season and the years to come. Thanks again for all your continued support. #YNWA 🖊 @liverpoolfc @colossalsportsmgt

A post shared by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (@alexoxchamberlain) on Aug 22, 2019 at 11:19am PDT