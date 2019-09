Võistluskeelu alt vabanenud Nurmagomedov kaitses edukalt kergekaalu tiitlit

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – SEPTEMBER 7, 2019: UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov (L) and interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier fight in their title unification bout at the UFC 242 mixed martial arts tournament. Valery Sharifulin/TASS

FOTO: Valery Sharifulin / Valery Sharifulin/TASS