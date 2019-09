Raske maavärina ajal Albaanias viibinud Eesti noortekoondisega on kõik korras

epa07859750 Locals stand at a safe area to watch the damages of crushed cars next to a building of the University of Geology and Mine, after a 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit in Tirana, Albania, 21 September 2019. According to reports, Albania was rocked by its strongest earthquake in 30 years, with the epicentre in the coastal town of Durres, at least 49 people have been reported injured from the earthquake. EPA/MALTON DIBRA

FOTO: MALTON DIBRA / EPA