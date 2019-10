Rein Taaramäe pikendas Prantsusmaa klubiga lepingut

Last training ride this season in paradise #cotedazur #monaco Tomorrow leave for China #greetourofguangxi last race 2019 season. Shad than one beautiful season is over, still love this bike life 🥰 Also extremely happy to continue my pro life with virtual best procontinental @teamtotaldirectenergie in 2020 #oneyeardeal

A post shared by Rein Taaramäe (@taaramaerein) on Oct 12, 2019 at 5:49am PDT