Huvitav graafik: Lewis Hamilton läheneb Michael Schumacheri rekordile

The last of Michael Schumacher's 91 F1 wins came on his 246th start 🏆Lewis Hamilton reached start number 246 in Japan on Sunday. Let's see how they've racked up the trophies... #JapaneseGP 🇯🇵 #F1 . #F1 #Formula1 #MichaelSchumacher #LewisHamilton @michaelschumacher @lewishamilton #KeepFightingMichael

A post shared by FORMULA 1® (@f1) on Oct 15, 2019 at 11:52am PDT