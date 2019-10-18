Nunnumeeter põhja! Vaata, kellega läks suusakaunitar Lindsey Vonn koju?

Kevadel oma legendaarse mäesuusataja karjäärile punkti pannud Lindsey Vonn võttis omale koju neli uut pereliiget. Nimel külastas ta loomade varjupaika, kust neli koera kutsikat koju viis.
2010. aasta kiirlaskumise olümpiavõitja võitis oma karjääris veel lisaks kaks maailmameistritiitlit ning 82 MK-etappi.
Nüüd värskelt Ameerika pesapalluriga kihlunud Vonn otsustas oma ühele koerale neli kaaslast koju võtta.
Vaata pilte siit:
So....I went to the animal shelter and came home with 4 foster puppies!!!! We’ll be taking care of them until they can be adopted by their forever parents... or at least until @subbanator kicks me out of the house 🤦🏼♀️Send me a text if you are in the tri-state area and want to adopt one 970-417-7878. They were saved from a kill shelter in the Carolinas by @mpanimalshelter and were in a litter of 9 and all need homes. Contact @mpanimalshelter for more info. #adopt #dogs #suvonnpups what should I name them? 2 boys and 2 girls... go!