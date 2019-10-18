R, 18.10.2019
Sa oled juba nagu Keio Kuhi (korvpalliliidu peasekretär – toim.), kes viimati helistas kaks aastat tagasi. Mul on tema sõnum telefonis: «Helistan sulle kohe tagasi.» Kui nüüd teda näen, siis teen sõnumi lahti ja küsin, kas ei näe lugeda.» Andres Sõber, korvpallitreener
Talisport /
Laskesuusatamine Murdmaa Kahevõistlus Suusahüpped Kiiruisutamine Mäesuusatamine Freestyle Jäähoki

Nunnumeeter põhja! Vaata, kellega läks suusakaunitar Lindsey Vonn koju?

Lindsey Vonn

FOTO: Zheng Huansong/imago/Xinhua

Kevadel oma legendaarse mäesuusataja karjäärile punkti pannud Lindsey Vonn võttis omale koju neli uut pereliiget. Nimel külastas ta loomade varjupaika, kust neli koera kutsikat koju viis. 

2010. aasta kiirlaskumise olümpiavõitja võitis oma karjääris veel lisaks kaks maailmameistritiitlit ning 82 MK-etappi. 

Nüüd värskelt Ameerika pesapalluriga kihlunud Vonn otsustas oma ühele koerale neli kaaslast koju võtta. 

Vaata pilte siit:

Viimased uudised

Tagasi üles