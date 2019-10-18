Nunnumeeter põhja! Vaata, kellega läks suusakaunitar Lindsey Vonn koju?

So....I went to the animal shelter and came home with 4 foster puppies!!!! We’ll be taking care of them until they can be adopted by their forever parents... or at least until @subbanator kicks me out of the house 🤦🏼‍♀️Send me a text if you are in the tri-state area and want to adopt one 970-417-7878. They were saved from a kill shelter in the Carolinas by @mpanimalshelter and were in a litter of 9 and all need homes. Contact @mpanimalshelter for more info. #adopt #dogs #suvonnpups what should I name them? 2 boys and 2 girls... go!

