Norra naised teenisid kolmikvõidu, aga mehi oli esikaheksas koguni seitse

Winner Therese Johaug (C), second placed Heidi Weng (L) and third placed Ingvild Flugstad Ostberg, all from Norway, pose after the FIS Cross-Country World Cup Ski Tour 2020, in Ostersund, Sweden, on Feb. 16, 2020. Photo: Anders Wiklund / TT / code 10040

FOTO: Anders Wiklund/TT/TT NEWS AGENCY