«Powerstage»: Evans võitis Rootsi ralli Tänaku eelmise aasta autoga

FIA World Rally Championship - Rally Sweden - Second Round - Torsby, Sweden - February 16, 2020. Elfyn Evans and co-driver Martin Scott of Britain celebrate at the podium. Micke Fransson/TT News Agency/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. SWEDEN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN SWEDEN.

FOTO: TT NEWS AGENCY/via REUTERS