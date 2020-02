Soome kergejõustikutalent lõpetas maailma päästmise nimel sportlaskarjääri

U23 triplejump national champ (& longjump🥉)!! Had fun competing @ Joensuu, still didn’t end up with the result I hoped for. Happy to be healthy & excited to start working towards summer!!⚡️⚡️#trustingtheprocess 📸: @anselmusath

