Otseblogi ⟩ Tänak kaotas taas aega
Autoralli MM-sarja kolmas etapp sõidetakse sel nädalavahetusel Mehhikos. Postimees vahendab võistlust otsepildis ja -blogis ning ralliraadios.
Reede
23:35 SS7 El Chocolate 2
Laupäev
00:43 SS8 Ortega 2
01:41 SS9 Las Minas 2
03:21 SS10 SSS Autodromo Shell V-Power 1
03:26 SS11 SSS Autodromo Shell V-Power 2
04:14 SS12 Street Stage León
16:58 SS13 Guanajuatito 1
18:01 SS14 Alfaro 1
19:08 SS15 Derramadero 1 (Otse Kanal 2 ja Postimees)
22:56 SS16 Guanajuatito 2
23:59 SS17 Alfaro 2
Pühapäev
01:08 SS18 Derramadero 2 (Otse Kanal 2 ja Postimees)
02:38 SS19 SSS Autodromo Shell V-Power 3
02:43 SS20 SSS Autodromo Shell V-Power 4
03:26 SS21 Rock & Rally León
16:38 SS22 Otates
17:56 SS23 San Diego
19:18 SS24 El Brinco - Wolf Power Stage (Otse Kanal 2 ja Postimees)