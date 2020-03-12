R, 13.03.2020
Mehhiko
paf
Otseblogi ⟩ Tänak kaotas taas aega
Hyundai teatas, milline probleem võis Tänakut tabada

Autoralli MM-sarja kolmas etapp sõidetakse sel nädalavahetusel Mehhikos. Postimees vahendab võistlust otsepildis ja -blogis ning ralliraadios.

Reede

23:35 SS7 El Chocolate 2

Laupäev

00:43 SS8 Ortega 2

01:41 SS9 Las Minas 2

03:21 SS10 SSS Autodromo Shell V-Power 1

03:26 SS11 SSS Autodromo Shell V-Power 2

04:14 SS12 Street Stage León

16:58 SS13 Guanajuatito 1                                        

18:01 SS14 Alfaro 1

19:08 SS15 Derramadero 1 (Otse Kanal 2 ja Postimees)

22:56 SS16 Guanajuatito 2

23:59 SS17 Alfaro 2

Pühapäev

01:08 SS18  Derramadero 2 (Otse Kanal 2 ja Postimees)

02:38 SS19 SSS Autodromo Shell V-Power 3

02:43 SS20 SSS Autodromo Shell V-Power 4

03:26 SS21 Rock & Rally León

16:38 SS22 Otates                         

17:56 SS23 San Diego    

19:18 SS24 El Brinco - Wolf Power Stage (Otse Kanal 2 ja Postimees)

