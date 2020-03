Colts lõpetas Hundiga lepingu: tegu on sooritusel põhineva äriga

View this post on Instagram

Thank you INDY!!! Thank you to the Irsay family and Chris for bringing me in 3 years ago! For believing in me and pushing me to be better every day. We’re grateful for the time we got to spend in Indianapolis and the memories we made as a family! Appreciate all the support staff within the colts family as well, from athletic training, equipment to the game day personnel! This is a performance based business and my performance last year wasn’t up to my standards. I will keep on improving and working daily to be the best player I can be on the field! All the best to my teammates and stay healthy! On to the next chapter!