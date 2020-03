Kaisa Mäkäräinen: raske on karjääri lõpetamisega leppida

Throw back to my last World Cup race 14.03.20 The day of big emotions. It's hard to let go, even though you know the decision is right. - I can not thank enough all of you who has sent me message in one way or another 🙏🏼❤️ I haven't been able to answer to you all, you've made me cry and laught 😢😅 It means the World to me that you're so many out there! - We're all living very confusing time right now, most important is to stay healthy, that's what I wish to all of you 😘 Thank You, Take Care. Yours, Kaisa - More #tb coming soon 🤗 #careerend #kontiolahti #biathlonfamily #fischerracefamily #biathlonworld 📸 SAhL / Andrei Ivanov

