Himki lätlasest staar on vihane, et Ühisliiga hooaeg lõpetati: ma ei karda seda välja öelda

I just wanna say that you can’t throw out season like that. We understand situation but if someone is afraid to say that publicly, it will not be me. Congratulations to @khimkibasket family, fans and our supporters & owners, it was amazing season and we showed that we deserve it 🏆🥇#SeeYouNextYear 🤫

A post shared by 𝙅𝙖𝙣𝙞𝙨 𝙏𝙞𝙢𝙢𝙖 (@janis.timma) on Mar 27, 2020 at 3:25am PDT