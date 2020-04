Mõned kuud pärast abiellumist surnud NHLi mängija lesk avaldas südantlõhestava video

Last week at this time, Colby was just complaining of a headache. I had no idea that it would be the last night we would kiss each other goodnight before bed. Tonight, I’m listening to his vows on repeat to help dull even the littlest pain. I love you Colb, thank you for making me the happiest wife in the world. My heart aches for you ✨🤍

A post shared by Emily Cave (@em.cave) on Apr 13, 2020 at 10:02pm PDT