Throwback to 8 weeks before we got to meet our baby Mila ❤️🧚🏻‍♂️ #16.04.2020 🌸 #babygirl #treasure #pregnancyphotoshoot #pregnant #pregnancy Photo 📸 @jbasharenko

A post shared by Elena Glebova⛸ (@glebusha) on Apr 18, 2020 at 4:37am PDT