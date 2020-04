Jüri Vipsi põlise rivaali isa kaotas koroonaviirusele elu

I’m crying every time I’m writing this, I can’t believe that you are gone. You helped me so much through my life and career and I didn’t make it in time to pay you back. You were and you are the best Dad in the world, I love you and I will miss you so much......... #goodbyepapa #restinpeace

