Endine Kalev/Cramo tähtmängija hakkas restorani pidama

We used to fight for building blocks! Now we fight for blocks with buildings that make a killin... I am officially the owner of La Placita Bodega in Newark, Nj located on 6-16 Norfolk ave. Expect big things in the future, the best is yet to come! 🧘🏽‍♂️

A post shared by Isaiah Briscoe (@zaaay_) on Jun 8, 2020 at 5:25pm PDT