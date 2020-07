Eesti vormelisõitja astub karjääris sammu edasi

𝗣𝗮𝘂𝗹 𝗔𝗿𝗼𝗻, a member of the Mercedes Junior Team, had a successful campaign in 2019 stepping onto the podium a number of times and took third overall in the Italian F4 Championship.



In 2020 Paul graduates to Formula Renault Eurocup with ART Grand Prix. pic.twitter.com/YbELt65RBM