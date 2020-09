WRC3-sarjas startinud Eesti rallimees tõmbas hooajale joone alla

Trying to understand what happened with my tyres @rallyestonia 😅 Anyways, we continue our season with some tests probably. There is no point to compete anymore, as there are very few rallies left and we actually don't know which of them are really taking place. I will keep you updated, how we prepare for upcoming 2021 season🙂

