Maailma kuulsaima penalti löönud vanameister nakatus koroonaviirusesse ja võitleb elu eest

(FILES) In this file photo taken on April 24, 2016 Czech football legend Antonin Panenka poses for a photo on a pitch in Nespeky village, Central Bohemia, Czech Republic. - Former Czech footballer Antonin Panenka, best known for his trick penalty kick, is in intensive care in hospital with Covid-19, his former club Bohemians said on Twitter on October 7, 2020. (Photo by Michal Cizek / AFP)

FOTO: MICHAL CIZEK/AFP