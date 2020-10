Mis kriis? Madridi Real seljatas koduliigas Barcelona

Sergio Ramos scored his 100th Real Madrid goal in #ElClasico today



That’s more goals for Real Madrid than:



✅Zinedine Zidane (49)

✅Luis Figo (56)

✅ Ivan Zamorano (97)

✅ Ruud Van Nistelrooy (64)

✅ Kaka (29)

✅ Davor Suker (49)



Best defender of all time? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/F266bgs5sZ