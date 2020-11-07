L, 7.11.2020
«Võitmine on üpriski väike osa sellest spordist. Ma suusatan, sest mulle meeldib suusatada.» Kelly Sildaru on arvestanud võimalusega, et konkurendid jõuavad talle sel hooajal taseme poolest lähemale.
Kelly Sildaru on arvestanud võimalusega, et konkurendid jõuavad talle sel hooajal taseme poolest lähemale.

Klopp sai pahaseks, et peab jälle oma mängijat kaitsma

Roberto Firmino ja Jürgen Klopp.

FOTO: Paul Ellis / POOL/EPA

Liverpooli peatreener Jürgen Klopp ütles, et tema kesktormaja Roberto Firmino panustab meeskonda palju enama kui väravate löömisega.

