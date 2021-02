Kuulitõukes isikliku rekordi teinud Erm võitis USAs seitmevõistluse

Erm closes out hep with a victory in the 1000m (2:40.62) for his final 867 pts. Garland scores 761 with his 2:50.39.



Erm wins 🥇 thanks to his 5,727 pts, which ranks 4️⃣ in the #NCAA (bumping teammate Karel Tilga to 5️⃣). Garland takes 🥈 with 5,490, rocketing him to 1️⃣1️⃣ #NCAA. pic.twitter.com/I09ju2z0ze