Ott Tänak: arvasin, et rehvidega on kõik, aga 20 kilomeetrit oli veel minna

⏱️SS2 Sarriojärvi:

💭“I tried to be very nice to the tyres. In the end it was just handbrake.I tried to be as nice as possible, but it's difficult, it's just such a hard surface.”



1⃣ TÄNAK 15:52.9

2⃣ Rovanperä +9.8

3⃣ Breen +12.6

4⃣ Solberg +14.8#ArcticRallyFinland #WRC #goOtt pic.twitter.com/X43xn0sS6J