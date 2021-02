Rovanperä: kolmas koht pole paha, ent olen pettunud

#ArcticRallyFinland SS2 ⏱️16:02.7!

💬"Time is not good. Stage is in really bad condition. A lot of gravel. My front tires are completely gone and I think I lost a lot of time in the end part. If somebody manages the tires well they can be a lot quicker"#KR69 #ToyotaGAZOORacing pic.twitter.com/PDV0QtTSw5