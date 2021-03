Lauas lõvi kombel möllanud eestlane aitas leivaisa finaalturniirile

𝗢𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗥𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗚𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗻 𝗘𝗮𝗴𝗹𝗲𝘀 punch their ticket to the NCAA Tourney for the first time since 2008 after earning the #SummitMBB title.🏆🎟#TourneyHQ x #ReachtheSummit | @ORUMBB pic.twitter.com/fixeWI89KJ