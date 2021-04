Eesti poksija poolt nokauti löödud jordaanlane suri

May the departed soul find peace. 🙏🏻

Rashed Al Swaisat of Jordan who died of a serious injury during his bout at the Youth World Championships in Kielce, Poland.

