Vormelipõlengust eluga pääsenud Grosjean tõusis uues karjääris esmakordselt poodiumile

So cool to lead the pack and fight for the win. Forgot how much I loved that. Thank you @IndyCar & @DaleCoyneRacing for reminding me. Now I want more 😁. Blue flags cost us a win but our day will come 💪.#r8g #us2021 #ThePhoenix @IMS @RickWareRacing pic.twitter.com/8iB1FNWIMK