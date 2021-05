Selgusid Kontaveidi ja Kanepi esimesed vastased Prantsusmaa lahtistel

May 2, 2021, Madrid, Roma, Spain: Anett Kontaveit of Estonia during the second round of the Mutua Madrid Open 2021, Masters 1000 tennis tournament on May 2, 2021 at La Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain - Photo Rob Prange / Spain DPPI / DPPI / LiveMedia (Credit Image: © Dppi/LPS via ZUMA Press) FOTO: Dppi/Rob Prange/ZUMAPRESS.com