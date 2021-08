Vastasmängijat pudelitega loopinud ja väljakule tunginud fännid said karistada

August 22, 2021, Nice, United Kingdom: Nice, France, 22nd August 2021. Players scuffle as OGC Nice fans break onto the field of play after Dimitri Payet of Olympique De Marseille threw a bottle of water back into the crowd after it was thrown in his direction during the Lique 1 match at Allianz Riviera Stadium, Nice. Picture credit should read: Jonathan Moscrop / Sportimage(Credit Image: © Jonathan Moscrop/Sportimage/Cal Sport Media) FOTO: Jonathan Moscrop