Pimejooksja abiline palus pärast finišit parasportlase kätt

A Paralympics proposal! ❤️😭



Keula Nidreia Pereira Semedo of Cape Verde had just run her T11 heat when her guide Manuel Antonio Vaz de Veiga got down on bended knee to ask her to marry him!



She said yes! Beautiful! 😍 #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics



📸 - Paralympics/Channel 7 pic.twitter.com/eUZ9PoFsBh