PM MEHHIKOS ⟩ Avamängu kaotanud Swiatek puhkes vahetult enne matšpalli nutma

No.4 seed Maria Sakkari goes 3-0 vs. No.5 seed Iga Swiatek in 2021, putting in a peerless serving performance to win 62 64 in Group Chichén Itzá.



Sakkari won 26 of 27 of her 1st serve points and saved both break points she faced in the 1st set. #AKRONWTAFinals pic.twitter.com/07J2QYuKSo