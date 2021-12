Male MMil püstitati maailmarekord ning lõpetati pikk seeria

BREAKING: Carlsen wins G6 against Nepomniachtchi, the longest ever WC game after 136 moves, breaking a streak of 19 straight draws in World Championship matches. That's his 3rd G6 win in WC's as he also won in 2013 and 2014. #CarlsenNepo https://t.co/GVoieKgfXs pic.twitter.com/RLTW3ypk4s