Kanepi kukutanud poolatar langes poolfinaalis, Austraalia lahtise võitja paistab juba paigas olevat

Barty’s Road to her 1st #AusOpen Final:



1R: d. Tsurenko 60 61

2R: d. Bronzetti 61 61

3R: d. [30] Giorgi 62 63

4R: d. Anisimova 64 63

QF: d. [21] Pegula 62 60

SF: Keys 61 63



Time on court: 6h06m.



A win on Saturday would give Barty a major title on each surface. pic.twitter.com/i0zuDkR8IB