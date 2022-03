Kontaveidi alistanud ameeriklanna teenis karjääri vägevaima võidu

Day 3 at the Miami Open comes to a close with No.1 seed Aryna Sabalenka & No.3 seed Anett Kontaveit bowing out.



Irina-Camelia Begu d. Sabalenka 64 64



Ann Li d. Kontaveit 60 36 64



Tough day for the seeds in the top half. 3 seeds remain: No.8 Jabeur, No.9 Collins, No.22 Bencic.