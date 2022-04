Henri Drell kirjutas ennast Bullsi ajalooraamatutesse

After last night, @henridrell is tied for the 1⃣0⃣th most blocks in Windy City history and he did it in just 17.3 minutes per game over 29 games this season! 🤯



Henri's shot blocking was on full display last night, recording ✌️ of our 7 rejections, presented by @zennioptical! pic.twitter.com/7GdKcX69De