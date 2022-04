FOTOD ⟩ Kahekordse olümpiavõitja korraldatud iluuisusõu Donbassis kukkus haledalt läbi

Tuktamysheva on participation in the Plushenko show: “I really wanted to believe that sport is out of politics, but today it turned out not to be so” - Source, https://t.co/XaQQDbKxN6 (Note the capital letter Z on the tickets and promotion. https://t.co/yWC1h8O86J pic.twitter.com/pknxLJfBBN