Kohtunike terav silm aitas Eesti vormelitalendi esikuuikusse

NEWS | 🇳🇱 Race 2 podium-finisher Kas Haverkort's car has been declared as non-compliant.

VAR has acknowledged the facts and won't appeal.



Following this disqualification, Gabriel Bortoleto steps on the podium and Josh Düfek gets his maiden point.#FRECA

📸 Dutch Photo Agency pic.twitter.com/YuKwlIYxhL